VMware acquires Wavefront to boost cloud management portfolio

VMware said Wednesday it plans to acquire Wavefront, makers of a metrics monitoring service for cloud applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a cloud-hosted service, Wavefront ingests, stores, visualizes, and alerts on streaming metric data from clouds and applications. The service can also measure, correlate, and analyze across servers, devices, applications, end-user behavior, multiple public cloud and data center attributes, SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments, VMware said.

VMware plans to combine Wavefront with its vRealize portfolio in order to bolster its suite of cross-cloud management services. The idea is that enterprises need a means to monitor virtual environments, microservice and container-based applications in order to spot problems before they have an impact.

"We will set the standard for cross-cloud and modern application monitoring with Wavefront," said Ajay Singh, SVP and GM of VMware's Cloud Management Business unit. "It delivers a radically new scope and scale of metrics monitoring and analytics to help developers improve the performance, availability and customer experience of their digital services."

In a separate blog post, Singh noted that the deal marks VMware's continued investment in its software-defined data center lineup following the company's 2016 acquisition of Arkin Net.

It appears that Wavefront will remain a separate brand under VMware after the deal closes, and the entire Wavefront team is expected to make the move to VMware. In a blog post, Wavefront CEO Pete Cittadini said customers "will continue to get the same Wavefront service they depend on."