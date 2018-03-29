VMware updates vRealize suite with focus on business, operational intent

VMware on Thursday is rolling out the latest version its vRealize cloud management platform, bringing customers the ability to tailor operations to their specific business intentions. The latest version also features new automation and lifecycle management capabilities.

"We want to bring these products together into a platform that makes it as easy as possible for customers to manage and operate their hybrid cloud environments," Taruna Gandhi, VMware's director of product marketing for cloud management, told ZDNet.

The emphasis, she continued, is around ease of use, providing quick time to value and delivering automation around operations management.

The updated vRealize suite includes: vRealize Operations 6.7, vRealize Automation 7.4, vRealize Business for Cloud 7.4, vRealize Orchestrator 7.4, vRealize Log Insight 4.6 and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 1.2.

One of the highlights of the update is the "self-driving" approach VMware is enabling in this release. By tagging workloads, a customer can use the vRealize Operations dashboard to specify their business and operational intent.

"The idea here is the user or customer comes in, they define what are the goals for this workload," Gandhi said. "It could be based on SLAs, licensing operations... saving as much as possible, or densifying or consolidating."

vRealize takes metrics from the underlying infrastructure and applications and analyzes those metrics against the performance intent. If performance goals aren't being met, it can take actions to automate performance optimization.

vRealize Operations also now comes with a new capacity analytics engine with real-time visibility into capacity usage and demand, which helps predict and improve capacity utilization. Customers can automate the reclamation of idle resources and be proactive about procurement with "what if" scenarios.

The updated version of Operations also comes with a new out-of-the-box integration with Wavefront, a recent VMware acquisition that will give devOps teams insight into performance and troubleshooting.

Meanwhile, vRealize Automation now comes with 120 free, out-of-the-box, curated blueprints and Open Virtualization Format (OVF) files of popular applications and databases such as GitLab, Hadoop and MongoDB. Users can grab these building blocks to build easily out complex workflows.

Additionally, vRealize Automation now supports the latest release of vRealize Orchestrator, which is now multi-tenant.

VMware is also updating the vRealize Lifecycle Manager, which helps customers automate the deployment, configuration and upgrading of products. This version includes an in-product marketplace that enables customers to access out-of-the-box content through an "app store" like dashboard.