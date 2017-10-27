Want the ​iPhone X? Now you'll face a six week wait after pre-order rush

Apple

If you want the iPhone X in a hurry, the only way to get one will be to visit an Apple store early next Friday and pray there'll be enough in stock.

Apple began taking online orders for the iPhone X yesterday and its website now indicates a five to six week shipping delay in the US, Australia, China, and much of Europe. The delays affect orders for both the 64GB and 256GB models.

Apple's Hong Kong website states that the iPhone X is "currently unavailable", suggesting it may have sold out there.

As noted by 9to5Mac, some people are already selling "confirmed pre-order" iPhone X devices at a significant markup over the retail price.

There's no shortage of iPhone 8 models though, which can be delivered within a week.

According to analyst firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus made up 16 percent of US iPhone sales in the quarter ending October 1.

While the phone was only available for a few weeks, it's a much smaller share than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus had achieved in the same timeframe, when it accounted for 43 percent of sales.

"In terms of consumer demand and reception, the 8 and 8 Plus have a share of total sales that makes them look much more like an 'S' model, while the 7 and 7 Plus was closer to the very well-received 6 and 6 Plus," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-founder.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners

As other analysts have noted, the company believes the iPhone X "depressed demand" for the iPhone 8 duo, which caused consumers to either buy previous models or wait for the more expensive one.

During the lead up to the iPhone X launch there have persistent reports Apple has faced supply constraints around the high-tech sensors that support Face ID.

Apple this week said a Bloomberg report that it reduced the accuracy of Face ID to accelerate production was "completely false".