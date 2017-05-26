Apple will live stream the WWDC 2017 keynote

With Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference fast approaching, Apple has added the opening keynote to its event page, indicating there will, of course, be a live stream for your viewing pleasure.

The keynote, which kicks off a week-long developer conference in San Jose, CA starts June 5, at 1 pm EST. During the event, Apple is expected to announce iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.

In addition to new operating systems, rumors indicate Apple could also announce a Siri Speaker to compete with the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo, along with a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and -- potentially -- new MacBooks.

You can watch the event on Apple's website here using an iOS device, a Mac using Safari, with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10, or an Apple TV through the Apple Events app.

ZDNet will be in attendance and will have detailed coverage after the event.