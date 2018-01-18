WatchGuard snaps up DNS security firm Percipient Networks

WatchGuard has announced the acquisition of Percipient Networks to add DNS protection capabilities to the firm's SMB security portfolio.

On Wednesday, the security firm said the buyout "supports the company's long-standing vision of making enterprise-grade security accessible to every organization through simplification of packaging, pricing, and product usability."

Financial details were not disclosed.

Seattle-based WatchGuard offers network security solutions at the enterprise level to 80,000 customers worldwide. As the company focuses on offering security packages to smaller firms, WatchGuard says that Percipient Networks, which develops affordable and automated security systems for small and mid-sized businesses, is a good fit.

Percipient Networks' Strongarm product specializes in security at the DNS level to prevent phishing attacks and malware infections.

The flagship product is destined for integration into the WatchGuard's SMB security platform, Total Security Suite (TSS), a service bundle which offers a range of security software in one package. The system also has an interesting "black hole" feature that redirects users sending themselves towards malicious sites in order to collect additional information about threats.

"In a world of increasing and constantly changing security threats, there is no silver bullet when it comes to protection," said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard. "Based on years of research and development, the Percipient Networks team has developed a simple, enterprise-grade solution."

"We are excited to add the Strongarm solution to our platform and to welcome the teams behind developing and launching it to WatchGuard's ecosystem of rapidly growing partners, customers, and employees," the executive added.

In November, Synopsis acquired Black Duck Software in a deal valued at $565 million in order to dive deeper into the open-source security market.

