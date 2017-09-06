These brands get the most love on social media

(Image: Netbase)

Social analytics company NetBase recently produced its Brand Passion report. Its top 100 global brand love list takes a close look at the brands consumers express the most love for in social media.

It looked for the strongest, most positive consumer emotions toward brands discussed on social media channels across English-language posts from May 2016 through July 2017. It then ranked the overall top 100 most-loved brands.

It looked for brands most often associated with expressions of love, such as adore, adored, impressing, impressive, superb, superior, wonderful, world class, and a host of other expressions.

It included the mentions where love is an insight for the brand, and not a keyword. It was able to show that "Man Toyota trd trucks are beautiful," shows love for Toyota, but "a beautiful bird just landed on my Toyota" does not show love.

It discovered that, in the US, the top 100 most-loved brands originate from 13 different countries. It saw that 79 percent of the winning loved brands originate from two countries: US, which accounts for 63 percent of the brands, and Japan with 12 percent.

It also saw that 75 percent of the mentions by volume are from four industries: Social media, (26 percent of the mentions), followed by eCommerce, (20 percent), entertainment, (16 percent), and technology (13 percent).

Facebook takes the No. 1 spot as the most-loved global brand in the list. The social network has reached 2.0 billion active users in June, 2017.

Each day on Facebook, more than 175 million people share a "love" reaction, and on average, over 800 million people like something on Facebook.

More than 1 billion people use Facebook Groups every month. Facebook keeps innovating in finding new ways for its users to connect and share experiences. Whether this is through live video, messenger discover and video, and other smaller enhancements.

Facebook is not always the first to launch new features, but when it does, it results in amazing levels of love from its users.

Another in the technology sector, Amazon, has about 34 percent of US online sales and is expected to see its market share grow to about 50 percent by 2021.

This is due to the popularity of its Prime membership program, its marketplaces, and mobile application adoption. Amazon appears to be and unstoppable force that consumers love.

McDonald's has seen its strategy pay off: The brand had its best results in five years, with sales rising 6.6 percent to $6.05 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter.

It has been able to connect with its audience through combination of cheaper drinks, an introduction of up-market sandwiches, and overhaul of its menu that caters to healthier tastes.

special feature Enterprise Apps: The Next Generation Enterprise applications power the heart of business productivity, but they are traditionally difficult to implement, upgrade, and innovate. We look at how the next generation of enterprise apps could change the game. Read More

There is competition, however, from the likes Chick-fil-A, which has a fast-growing list of fans that "crave" its chicken nuggets.

Fans talk about how its chicken nuggets look healthier and taste better than McDonald's.

In social media, Snapchat is a new entry into the list, coming straight into the No. 5 slot. Snapchat has done very well at connecting with its overall younger audience in particularly with filters and lenses.

It received over 14.7 million mentions of love. It has created a fun and engaging experience that leads to its user base to continuing to increase their engaged minutes, daily logins, and daily session times.

Amazingly, the Net Sentiment -- for its earned channels for mentions and posts -- is at 100 percent.

One-part art and one-part science, understanding consumer preference is about more than measuring the volume of social content or sentiment. It is also about the intensity of passion and feeling. It enables brands to make better decisions.

This measurement of customer social passion gives new insights into brand health and allows measurement of campaigns against lasting emotional assets.

And return on investment has been tied to return on love. The questions is: How many brands can hope to emulate the leaders -- with far smaller audience bases, or budgets.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED CONTENT

Which brands topped the social media Movers and Shakers list in 2017?

You do not have to be a new, hot technology in order to get consumers talking about your brand. Consumer engagement can happen across all brands -- if you get it right.

New report shows top brands outperform their peers by maximising engagement

Revisit your online-only engagement strategy. Social influence leaders dominate the offline and online word-of-mouth consumer conversation, according to a new report.

Visibrain launches monitoring platform for brand reputation management

When dealing with big data, sorting through information quickly is crucial. Reducing noise enables brands to protect their reputations more easily.

Micro-influencers are changing the way brands do social marketing according to new report

90 percent of micro-influencers charge brands under $250 to write branded posts. Are brands taking advantage of this low cost social marketing option?