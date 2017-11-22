Windows 10 Mobile? No new features but a new phone: Wileyfox Pro is out December 4

Video: No new features, phones for Windows 10 Mobile

Microsoft may not be giving Windows 10 Mobile any new features, but UK smartphone brand Wileyfox is still pressing ahead with sales of the Wileyfox Pro, a Windows 10 Mobile phone aimed at businesses.

The Wileyfox Pro debuted at August's IFA conference in Berlin, but the device won few fans due to the specs, which include a Snapdragon 210, 2GB of RAM, and a five-inch display for €249.

The device is now available for pre-order on Amazon UK for a slightly lower price of £189.99 (about €213 or $252).

According to the Amazon listing, the Wileyfox Pro will be released on December 4. It also features an eight-megapixel (MP) main camera and 2MP front camera, 16GB in-built storage and a removable battery.

Microsoft confirmed last month that it doesn't plan on providing any new features for the Windows 10 Mobile platform, but it will be supplying bug fixes and security updates for the foreseeable future.

According to Microsoft's support page Windows 10 Mobile will continue to be supported until October 13, 2020, but unlike Windows 10 it will not get an extended support period.

German firm Trekstor has also forged ahead with a Windows 10 Mobile phone it was showing off at IFA too.

As Neowin reports, Trekstor has just launched an Indiegogo campaign for the WinPhone 5, which is in prototype phase but will be released in March 2018 if it hits its €500,000 ($588,000) target. It's been less than a week since it launched, but so far it's only attracted 217 backers and raised €40,143.

Still, it has more appealing specs than the Wileyfox Pro, including a Snapdragon 617, 3GB, and 32GB storage. It will retail for around €249 if it sees the light of day, according to Trekstor.

