Windows 10 tip: Add extra details to Task Manager's Processes tab

Click to enlarge

Task Manager is one of the most useful diagnostic and troubleshooting tools in Windows. Press its keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+Esc, or use the option on the Quick Link menu, and you're greeted with the Processes tab, which shows all running processes, neatly categorized.

By default, this tab shows the name of each process and four columns that provide a real-time snapshot of CPU, Memory, Disk, and Network performance.

But you can customize that list of columns to show a handful of additional details. Right-click any one of the existing columns to display a menu listing additional columns that you can add to the display.

The PID column, for example, shows the Process ID, a number that's useful when you're using other tools to investigate process activity. The Process Name column lists the name of the executable file that's running, and the Command Line field shows the full path of the command that started that process, complete with switches.

Any changes you make to the list of columns are persistent. You can rearrange the columns and drag to change their width, and Task Manager remembers the changes the next time you run it.

Previous tip: Navigate the Windows Settings app like an expert

Next week: Another Windows 10 tip from Ed Bott

ed bott What to expect from the Windows 10 Anniversary Update The unconventional evolution of Windows 10 continues with the upcoming release of the Anniversary Update, version 1607. It's not just a service pack. Here's what's new. Read More

VIDEO: Windows 7 users are more exposed to ransomware, says Microsoft