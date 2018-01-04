Windows 10 tip: How to install a new font and manage a font collection

Click to enlarge

Even a plain-vanilla Windows 10 installation includes more than 100 fonts that can be used to change the display of text on the screen and in documents. Third-party programs, including Microsoft Office, can add hundreds more.

To see which fonts are currently installed on your system, open the Fonts folder, a special Control Panel view that allows you to view installed fonts at a variety of sized, install new fonts (such as those you download from online services), and uninstall or fine-tune existing fonts.

You'll find the Fonts folder at C:\Windows\Fonts, although I find it simplest to open this location by pressing Windows key + R to open the Run box and then entering the command shell:fonts.

In the default Large Icons view, shown here, each font gets its own tile, labeled with the font name and a three-letter sample. Font families such as Arial and Courier New are identifiable by the icon made of multiple tabs; double-click to see all the members of that family.

A significant number of the font icons you see will be dimmed, meaning they're hidden because they're not needed for the default language you've chosen for Windows. If you work with foreign languages and want to be able to use SimSun Regular, say, or Yu Gothic, right-click the font icon and choose Show from the menu.

Double-click any font icon to open a preview window like the one shown here. That shortcut works for TrueType and OpenType fonts you've downloaded as well. If, after inspecting the file, you decide you want to add it to your collection, click the Install button.

(As an alternative, you can install any TrueType font by dragging the *.ttf file into the Fonts folder, or right-click the font file in any Explorer window and choose Install from the shortcut menu.)

