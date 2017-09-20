Windows 10's new update: Resume from iPhone/Android, bricked Surface Pro 3 fix

Image: Nate Ralph/CNET



Microsoft has released the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16291 for PCs, its latest preview build for the fast ring as it gears up for the October 17 release of the Widows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Though Microsoft is now focusing mostly on bug fixes, it has managed to squeeze in a new feature that allows users to pick up an article they started on their iPhone or Android and continue reading it on a PC.

The feature is available in Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant. It builds on existing Cortana features that allow users to sync reminders, notifications and SMS across devices.

Microsoft has also created a fix for a bug that affected Windows Insiders with the Surface Pro 3, which were rendered "unbootable" after last week's build for the fast and slow rings. Windows wouldn't load properly, appearing to freeze on the spinning dots screen.

According to Microsoft, this bug affects Surface Pro 3 devices with both build 16288.1 from last week and the current build 16291. In other words, the new fast ring build doesn't include a fix, but it can be dealt with via a new workaround and a manually installed patch.

The workaround involves a few steps that will allow the computer to boot. Then, to fix the issue properly, Microsoft has created a patch that can be downloaded and installed manually.

This measure fixes the Surface Pro 3 running either build after the machine is rebooted. Instructions and download links can be found on Microsoft's Community forum.

The patch will be included in build 16294 or greater and will not require users to follow the workaround steps.

Build 16291 also includes a number of bug fixes, including missing details from Windows Update's update history, problems scrolling with touch or precision touchpads with the F12 Developer Tools, and problems with pin reset.

There are also fixes for Edge crashing, Outlook 2016 search failing to index the body of messages, and the Skype UWP app failing to open in some circumstances.

