Workday lands retailer Target as HR customer

Workday said Target will use its Human Capital Management system. The deal follows similar ones with retailers Amazon and Wal-Mart.

Workday has landed retailing giant Target as a customer in a move that highlights how the company sees the retail sector as a treasure trove for reference customers.

Target will use Workday Human Capital Management including the Learning, Payroll and Recruiting modules. Target has more than 300,000 employees and 1,800 stores.

The announcement comes after Workday landed Wal-Mart and Amazon as customers. Workday already had Kohl's, Ace Hardware and other retailers in the fold.

Retail has been rattled by Amazon and the sector is struggling. Sears recently issued a going concern warning in its regulatory filings. HH Gregg is liquidating and a bevy of other retailers are teetering on bankruptcy.

For Workday, this retail flux has been an opportunity. Target will use Workday to simplify tasks, offer more visibility into hiring and customize training.

Like Workday's wins with Amazon and Wal-Mart, financial terms of the Target deal weren't disclosed.

