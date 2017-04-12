Workday lands retailer Target as HR customer

Special Report Riding the DevOps revolution You can download all of the articles in this special report in one PDF (free registration required). Read More

Workday has landed retailing giant Target as a customer in a move that highlights how the company sees the retail sector as a treasure trove for reference customers.

Target will use Workday Human Capital Management including the Learning, Payroll and Recruiting modules. Target has more than 300,000 employees and 1,800 stores.

The announcement comes after Workday landed Wal-Mart and Amazon as customers. Workday already had Kohl's, Ace Hardware and other retailers in the fold.

Related: Workday sees revenue recognition standard change as marketing opportunity for Workday Financials | Workday touts Amazon as latest customer win | Workday lands massive Walmart contract

Retail has been rattled by Amazon and the sector is struggling. Sears recently issued a going concern warning in its regulatory filings. HH Gregg is liquidating and a bevy of other retailers are teetering on bankruptcy.

For Workday, this retail flux has been an opportunity. Target will use Workday to simplify tasks, offer more visibility into hiring and customize training.

Like Workday's wins with Amazon and Wal-Mart, financial terms of the Target deal weren't disclosed.