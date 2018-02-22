ZDNet is giving away a LG V30+ unlocked smartphone to one lucky winner

Credit: LG

The LG V30+ is a powerhouse smartphone in every respect. The surprisingly compact and lightweight body is constructed of premium materials and wrapped around a brilliant OLED FullVision display. Further, LG's OLED display technology brings a cinematic viewing experience to the palm of your hand.

Inside, the LG V30+ comes powered by a core combination of 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. As for the cameras, a dual setup can be found on the rear of the device consisting of 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel cameras, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

So whether you are more inclined to listen to music or capture great photos with a smartphone, the LG V30+ is the phone for you. And now you have the chance to win* an unlocked LG V30+ for free.

To enter, answer this question in the comments section below:

What content would you create with the LG V30+?

Remember to only leave one comment to avoid being disqualified and enter before 11:59 pm PT on March 15, 2018. Good luck!

Please carefully read the complete rules below for more details.

Rules:

Leave only one comment. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winner will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner (the "Winner") will be awarded a prize ("Prize") that consists of one (1) LG V30+ unlocked smartphone with an ARV of $930.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email (please ensure your email on record is valid). The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until Thursday March 15, 2018, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

And we mustn't forget to tell you about the legalities:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of zdnet.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 15, 2018. See complete rules for details.

If you have any questions about this sweepstakes, you may contact our Community Manager - Tammy Cavadias.