Zoom updates video conferencing platform with new features, integrations

Cloud video conferencing company Zoom announced new platform features that aim to improve collaboration and workflow for users.

Zoom, which was founded in 2011, is a popular video meeting collaboration tool that competes with Goto Meeting as well as Cisco's WebEx and Microsoft's Skype for Business. The startup joined the unicorn club in January, after securing $100 million in financing on a billion-dollar valuation, and will likely IPO in the coming 2018 timeframe.

As for the product updates, Zoom is introducing a new Meeting Transcripts feature that creates searchable transcripts of video meetings that users can keyword search and use for faster playback.

The company is also integrating with Workplace by Facebook and expanding its existing partnership with Slack. The Facebook collaboration will let users start and stream a Zoom meeting or webinar in Workplace via the Zoom interface. The latest Slack tie-in brings support for Slack's new Shared Channels feature.

Zoom is also announcing an integration with augmented reality provider Meta. The integration will make it possible to share and manipulate 3D models in real time on a Zoom video call.

Zoom said all of of the features will roll out between now and the end of 2017.

