ZTE unveils Quartz smartwatch for under $200

The Quartz will sell exclusively through T-Mobile, beginning April 14.

(Image: Sarah Tew/CNET)

ZTE on Monday announced its first smartwatch in the US, dubbed the Quartz, and it will be available on T-Mobile beginning April 14.

The ZTE Quartz will sell for $192, complete with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display. It also features Gorilla Glass 3, Android Wear 2.0 software, IP67 water- and dust-proof rating, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 wearable chip.

A button on the side of the smartwatch will activate Google Assistant, and 3G connectivity on the allows T-Mobile subscribers calling and texting. There are three different watch faces available and a 22mm band can be swapped out, according to CNET.

Key specs:

  • Networks: GSM/EDGE 850/1900, HSPA 850/1900/AWS
  • Weight: 3.14 ounces (89 grams)
  • 1.8 inches by 0.57 inches
  • 1.4-inch 400x400 AMOLED round screen
  • Gorilla Glass 3
  • 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor
  • 4GB storage
  • GPS
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • IP67 water resistance

T-Mobile will exclusively be selling the Quartz. At $192, the ZTE Quartz comes in cheaper than other cellular-enabled watches like the Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport.

