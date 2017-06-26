iOS 11 first look: What's new in Apple's public beta (gallery)

  • First look at iOS 11

    First look at iOS 11

    On the left is the new lock screen, and the new home screen on the right. Some of the icons have changed, but the user interface is largely the same as earlier versions of iOS.

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • Control center gets an update

    Control center gets an update

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • iOS 11 comes with its own in-built password manager

    iOS 11 comes with its own in-built password manager

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • iOS 11 pushes users to enable two-factor authentication

    iOS 11 pushes users to enable two-factor authentication

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • You can now record your iPhone screen

    You can now record your iPhone screen

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • And you can mark-up screenshots

    And you can mark-up screenshots

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • iOS 11 comes with an emergency SOS mode

    iOS 11 comes with an emergency SOS mode

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • iOS 11 will stop notifications coming in when you are driving

    iOS 11 will stop notifications coming in when you are driving

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • New effects are brought to the Messages app

    New effects are brought to the Messages app

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

  • Files is a new document organizing app in iOS 11

    Files is a new document organizing app in iOS 11

    You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

    Caption by: Zack Whittaker

1 of 10

iOS 11 first look: What's new in Apple's public beta (gallery)

Here's the first look at the long-awaited operating system.

Read More Read Less

First look at iOS 11

On the left is the new lock screen, and the new home screen on the right. Some of the icons have changed, but the user interface is largely the same as earlier versions of iOS.

You can read more about iOS 11 and how to download it at ZDNet, and more on sister-site CNET.

Caption by: Zack Whittaker

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries