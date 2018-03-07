Best iPhone X/iPhone 8 accessories from $6 to $200

iOS
I'm not usually a big fan of over-the-ear headphones, but I'm a big fan on these dodocool Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth headphones.
Not only are the lightweight and extremely comfortable, pack away small into the supplied zipped carry case, and have decent battery life (the built-in 270mAh battery offers up to 18 hours runtime), but the noise-cancelling technology really does make all those annoying sounds that we are surrounded by melt away!
And combine that immersive isolation with excellent audio output, these are great whether you've listening to music, watching a movie, or just catching up with the latest cat videos on YouTube!
Another aspect of these headphones that I really like are the controls -- they are large enough and easy enough to feel with your fingers so you can operate the features easily without having to take the headphones off.
And if you prefer a wired headphones experience (maybe when the battery is running low) then these come with a 1-meter long audio cable.
Price: $75.99 | More info (exclusive discount: use coupon code 8QDOV2IP at Amazon.com to reduce price to $37.88, valid until 03/22/2018 11:59 PM PST)
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Anker -- the company that you may know better for its high-quality yet competitively-priced powerbanks, chargers, and charging cables -- has taken an Echo Dot and compacted it down to the size of an in-car charger.
Not only have they made it so it's a quarter of the size of the already petite Echo Dot, but the Roav VIVA has features that make it ideally suited for in-car use. For example, it has advanced noise cancellation and dual high-sensitivity silicon-MEMS microphones to accommodate for the fact that out cars are usually noisier than our living rooms. Also, because our cars go through a wide range of temperatures, Anker has built the Roav VIVA to have industrial-grade temperature resistance, giving it the ability to operate across a wide temperature range (-4°F/-15°C to 257°F/125°C).
This is one tough, well-made device.
Also, Anker has kitted out the Roav VIVA with two PowerIQ equipped charging ports, capable of simultaneous high-speed charging. These can fully charge two iPhone 7 Plus handsets in 2.3 hours, or two iPad minis in 3.7 hours.
Price: $54.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Did you know that you can extend your iPhone or iPad storage without having to resort to a screwdriver?
The simplest option is an external flash drive, such as the Naztech Xtra Drive Mini which allows you to turn the Lightning port on you iPhone or iPad into a microSD card slot, allowing you to offload photos, videos and other documents onto cheap microSD cards.
Price: $59.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
There are a lot of power banks on the market with multiple ports for you to attach a multitude of devices to it simultaneously, but here's a power bank that has a twist -- two recharging ports.
The EasyAcc MegaCharge Doubin 20000mAh USB-C power bank features both a USB-C and micro USB charging ports, and if you use both simultaneously you can cut the recharge time of the power bank from six to seven hours down to three.
In addition to the dual charging ports, the EasyAcc MegaCharge features four power ports -- USB A, USB C, Smart Charge, and Quick Charge -- and all feature temperature protection, overvoltage and overcurrent protection, and short-circuit protection.
The pack also features a handy LED flashlight.
Price: $49.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Would you like to turn your iPad or iPod Touch into a dual-SIM mobile phone? What about having two or three active phone numbers simultaneously on your iPhone?
Enter the SIMore E-Clips Box.
This small box, which fits neatly into the palm of your hand, allows you to make and receive calls, surf the internet at high speed, send and receive SMS, and use up to three SIM cards simultaneously -- without having to swap SIM cards or carry multiple devices.
The E-Clips Box can be used as a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to share your wireless connection with up to eight other users (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, or whatever you have that can connect to a Wi-Fi connection).
Additionally, the E-Clips Box features a microSD card slot that supports capacities up to 32GB, and this storage can be shared accessed by devices connected to it.
Price: $124.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's a USB-C charger that's aimed squarely at the globetrotters out there.
Featuring a USB-C PD port (up to 60W), two USB 3.0 ports, and a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port, you can quickly charge up to four devices at once (up to a maximum power rating of 75W). This includes devices such as the new USB-C MacBook/MacBook Pro laptops (up to 60W), iPad Pro/Air/Mini, iPhone X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6 Plus/6, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S9/S8/S7/S6, and all regular smartphones, tablets and USB devices.
The Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger takes a broad range of input voltages (100-240V) to cater for whatever power you come across no matter where you are in the world, and yet is small and light enough to slip into a pocket, purse, or backpack. And this single charger can replace a whole pile of other chargers that you might be currently using, saving you space, weight, and hassles!
Price: $64.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Anker SoundCore 2 is hands-down the best portable speaker I've tested.
Price: $39 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Fast charging and wireless charging mean that my new iphone is never short of battery -- and that's a real weight off my mind. One of my new charging strategies involves popping my iPhone into the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 stand when I'm at my desk. Not only does it keep my iPhone charged up, but its a great stand for Facetime calls and watching videos.
Price: $21.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A handy micro SD card reader built into an iPhone charging cable. A cheap and simple way to add more storage to your iPhone or iPad.
Price: $20 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Following a successful Kickstarter campaign that netted 2.8 million USD in funding, Zolo Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earbuds are a great alternative to the Apple AirPods.
Price: From $99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Dual Lightning Adapter for iPhone 7/8/X allowing you to charge your iPhone and have headphones/microphone connected simultaneously.
Price: $20 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If it's a super-tough cable you want, the one of the best that I've come across is the Syncwire UNBREAKcable series.
This cable has a number of features that make it stand out from the crowd:
Price: $18.88 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If your smartphones spend a lot of time in the car, it's vital that you have a decent in-car mount for it. I've tested a lot of different mounts and the one I keep coming back to is the RAM Mount X-Grip.
Not only does this fit a wide variety of smartphones - it's big enough to accommodate my iPhone 6S Plus in a protective case - but it can be coupled to a wide variety of different mounting devices (such as suction cups and yoke clamps), so you can use it in the car, bike, motorcycle or even a boat.
Price: $60 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Enough power to recharge your iPhone up to three and a half times, yet small enough to slip into a pocket or handbag.
If you need a power pack that has more oomph, take a look at the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD.
Price: $25 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Since very few of us have only one device that needs charging, it saves a lot of space to have a wall charger that will charge multiple devices.
And the Anker 2-port 24 watt wall charger ticks all the boxes - it's compact, yet delivers enough power to charge a smartphone and a tablet, and comes with an 18-month warranty.
Price: $9.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you're on the road a lot then a car charger is an invaluable tool. This Anker dual-port USC car charger outputs 24 watts, which means that it delivers enough power to charge a smartphone and a tablet.
It also comes with an 18-month warranty.
Price: $8.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This one is for iPhone and iPad users. I just use the SanDisk iXpand flash drive which offers me an extra 128GB for photos and media. As an added bonus I can use this as a regular high-speed flash drive on my Mac or PCs.
Price: from $45 to $200, depending on capacity | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If the AirPods are a little bit too minimalist for you, how about the BeatsX earphones. With up to 8 hours of battery life and a Fast Fuel system means that a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback.
Price: $150 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I use to suffer from battery life anxiety whenever I needed to use my iPhone heavily, but I've overcome that by carrying a small external battery pack with me when I'm out and about. Yes, I know that I could go through all my settings disabling everything, but why carry an iPhone around with me in the first place if it can't do anything?
If you want a small battery pack that you can pop into your pocket, then the Anker PowerCore+ mini is a great choice at only $15.
Price: $15 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Since the screen takes up half the iPhone, and the screen is made of glass, and glass breaks, a screen protector can mean the difference between a broken iPhone and an iPhone that lives to fight another day.
At only 0.3mm thin, the Anker screen protector doesn't add any bulk to the iPhone, but it does offer some extra protection against scratches, chips, and breakages.
Combine this with a heavy-duty case - such as the OtterBox Commuter (also listed here) - and you have all-round protection for your fragile iPhone.
Price: $7.95 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you like to go running with your iPhone then the Tribe AB37 armband is the perfect case for your device. It's water and sweatproof, offers protection against bumps and knocks, and features a reflective strip for when you're running in low-light conditions. It also has a little pouch for your house key.
Price: $10 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The AirPods are Apple's new wireless headphones for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They look like Apple EarPods, but with the cable cut off!
The built-in battery offers 5 hours of listening time, and the storage case doubles as a portable charging case, offering multiple recharges before it too needs recharging. And just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time.
Price: $160 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Aukey Ora 2-in-1 lens kit includes a 140-degree wide angle lens and a 10X macro lens that simply clips onto the iPhone.
The detachable soft rubber clip is easy to adjust and won't leave any scratches or marks on your iPhone, and doesn't require a special case.
Price: $24.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you're the sort of person who loses their keys or misplaces their luggage, then the Tile Mate is perfect for you. And if you have the Tile mate but have misplaced your iPhone, you can press the button to make your handset ring!
Price: $20 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Finding that your new iPhone is slippier than a wet bar of soap? You need a case both to add some texture and much-needed protection, and cases don't come much better than the Anker KARAPAX Shield (this is the case that I use on my personal iPhone).
The case features anti-Fingerprint, anti-Scratch and anti-Slip technology, combined with a carbon fiber texture for shock absorption all protect your phone against the wear and tear of daily life. Soft TPU polymer provides powerful grip and in-hand feeling, while also allowing for simple application and removal. Phone retains total functionality thanks to highly responsive button covers and precise cutouts.
The case has been certified to military specification MIL-STD-810G for drop tests.
Price: $8.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Give your iPhone a place to live on your desk with this handy Lamicall iPhone stand. Made of sturdy aluminum, this stand is ideal not only for charging your iPhone, but for those extended FaceTime calls, or for when you want to watch a movie or play a game but don't want to have to hold your the entire time.
Price: $14 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A touch yet thin case that adds not only side and rear protection for your iPhone in case you drop it, but also handy port covers to prevent dirt and dust from clogging up the device.
Comes in a range of colors.
Price: $39.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A tiny Bluetooth speaker that you can carry around in your pocket or handbag that delivers 3 watts of crystal clear audio for up to four hours on a single charge.
The SoundCore nano also features a microphone to allow you to make and receive calls while the speaker is connected to you iPhone.
Price: $20.99 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The perfect little tripod that you can pop into your pocket. Great because it works on all sorts of uneven surfaces, and holds your iPhone tight while in use.
Price: $29 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system.
Once a Qi compatible smartphone is mounted, it will begin to automatically charge wirelessly. The Easy One Touch 4 Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount is universally compatible with all smartphones sizes to hold your device securely so you can drive safely.
Price: $54.95 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For owners of the iPhone 8 or iPhone X who want to experience fast charging, this cable is a must. While there are no shortage of power adapters that support the necessary Power Delivery feature, the only USB-C to Lightning cable that so far works is Apple's own ultra-expensive cable.
Note that the 2-meter version costs an eye-watering $35.
Yes, it's $25, but it will revolutionise how you charge your iPhone.
Price: $25 | More info
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Kit out your new iPhone X or iPhone 8 with some the best accessories available without breaking the bank. Updated March 2018.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
