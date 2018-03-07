Best iPhone X/iPhone 8 accessories from $6 to $200

I'm not usually a big fan of over-the-ear headphones, but I'm a big fan on these dodocool Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

Not only are the lightweight and extremely comfortable, pack away small into the supplied zipped carry case, and have decent battery life (the built-in 270mAh battery offers up to 18 hours runtime), but the noise-cancelling technology really does make all those annoying sounds that we are surrounded by melt away!

And combine that immersive isolation with excellent audio output, these are great whether you've listening to music, watching a movie, or just catching up with the latest cat videos on YouTube!

Another aspect of these headphones that I really like are the controls -- they are large enough and easy enough to feel with your fingers so you can operate the features easily without having to take the headphones off.

And if you prefer a wired headphones experience (maybe when the battery is running low) then these come with a 1-meter long audio cable.

Price: $75.99 | More info (exclusive discount: use coupon code 8QDOV2IP at Amazon.com to reduce price to $37.88, valid until 03/22/2018 11:59 PM PST)