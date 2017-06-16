Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD portable power bank can recharge smartphones, tablets, and even a MacBook

There are a lot of portable power banks out there, but the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD is the perfect solution for those who want to break free of the power cord for extended periods.

See also: Build yourself a Windows-powered iMac Pro clone

So, let's get straight to the point - what is it that differentiates the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD from the competition?

First off, it's the capacity.

This 26800mAh power pack contains enough power to recharge most smartphones over 7 times, tablets at least 2 times, or USB-C notebooks that feature Power Delivery (in other words, the laptop must feature a USB-C port that can be used for charging) at least once. It can charge the likes of the new MacBook at full speed, and even the new MacBook Pro, although not at full speed.

You can also charge multiple devices simultaneously, which is a real timesaver.

Secondly, the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD recharges three times faster than a regular power banks, taking just 4.8 hours to go from flat to full. Compare this to a regular charger that could take as much as 12 hours to fully charge.

Finally, there's versatility. The Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD features one USB-C port that can output 30 watts, and two USB ports that output 5 volts and up to 3 amps for fast charging.

Oh, and as a special bonus to all you travellers, this battery pack is also compatible with current TSA rules and can be carried aboard an aircraft as carry-on luggage.

I've been using the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD for a couple of weeks now and I have to admit that I'm loving it. It's quite bit - it measures 6.54 inches, 3.15 inches, 0.91 inches and weighs in at over a pound - so it's not as portable as the petite and highly pocketable PowerCore 5000mAh - but the chances are that if you have a laptop, you have a laptop bag that you can slip the PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD into.

Not only does it perform flawlessly, doing exactly what is says on the tin, the build quality is excellent. The power bank feels robust, the off/on switch has a very positive feel to it, the power capacity indicator is clear and easy to read, and the ports are high quality and retain the charging cables effectively.

The PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD is not cheap - it sells for $99.99 - but when it comes to high-capacity power packs, it's the best I've come across. Along with the PowerCore+ 26800 power bank, you also get a 27 watt USB-C wall charger, a micro USB cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, a handy travel pouch, and a quick-start welcome guide that guides you through the features. It's also backed by Anker's 18-month "worry-free" warranty.

See also: