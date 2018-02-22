Gallery: Top 10 detachable tablets

Microsoft's Surface wasn't an instant hit when the first version launched back in 2012. But the company was soon able to crow 'I told you so' as the sheer convenience of a device that used a detachable keyboard to instantly switch between tablet and laptop modes proved hard to resist for many users.

The entire PC industry jumped on the bandwagon, with all of the top-tier manufacturers releasing their own detachable Surface clones. Even Apple executed a screeching U-turn as it released the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in direct response to the success of the Surface.

In recent years, Microsoft has continued to extend the Surface range, so that it now encompasses the affordable Surface Laptop for home and education users, the Surface Pro for general productivity apps, and the high-end Surface Book that delivers serious performance for professional design and graphics work. So, as Microsoft launches the new Surface Book 2 in the UK, here's our guide to the current contenders for the detachable tablet throne.

