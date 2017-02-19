Hands-on with Android 7 Nougat on the Samsung Galaxy S7: screenshot gallery

While Samsung has done a fantastic job over the last year in getting monthly Android security updates to its devices, I've always told folks the best way to get the next major version of Android on a Samsung device was to simply purchase the newest device. It's just about time for the Galaxy S8 to launch so that means the S7 is getting the latest software now.

In January, Samsung announced the Android 7 Nougat update would be coming soon to the Galaxy S7 and last night the update hit the T-Mobile S7 in my hand. Unlike the Apple iPhone or Google Pixel, most major Android version updates roll out over an extended period of time after carrier testing and release. If you want timely updates on Android, buy a Pixel.