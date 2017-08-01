iPhone and iPad accessories from $6 to $200

Apple
A handy micro SD card reader built into an iPhone charging cable. A cheap and simple way to add more storage to your iPhone or iPad.
Price: $20

Dual Lightning Adapter for iPhone 7 allowing you to charge your iPhone and have headphones/microphone connected simultaneously.
Price: $20

There are literally thousands of different iPhone cables out there, and most of them are better than the cable that Apple supplies with the iPhone.
However, after extensive testing, I've come to the conclusion that one of the best cables available is the AmazonBasics braided cable. It's tough and durable, and seems to last a long time, even when being mistreated.
Price: $12

If you need to switch between multiple SIM cards, then you can, a) Keep fiddling with that tiny SIM tray until one day it springs out and is lost down the air vent in your car, b) carry multiple handsets, or c) fit a SIMore adapter.
Price: around $50

If your smartphones spend a lot of time in the car, it's vital that you have a decent in-car mount for it. I've tested a lot of different mounts and the one I keep coming back to is the RAM Mount X-Grip.
Not only does this fit a wide variety of smartphones - it's big enough to accommodate my iPhone 6S Plus in a protective case - but it can be coupled to a wide variety of different mounting devices (such as suction cups and yoke clamps), so you can use it in the car, bike, motorcycle or even a boat.
Price: $60

Since very few of us have only one device that needs charging, it saves a lot of space to have a wall charger that will charge multiple devices. And the Anker 2-port 24 watt wall charger ticks all the boxes - it's compact, yet delivers enough power to charge a smartphone and a tablet, and comes with an 18-month warranty.
Price: $14

If you're on the road a lot then a car charger is an invaluable tool. This Anker dual-port USC car charger outputs 24 watts, which means that it delivers enough power to charge a smartphone and a tablet.
It also comes with an 18-month warranty.
Price: $10

Block out the world with these noise-cancelling earbuds that also feature a microphone and a one-button remote for answering calls. They even come in a handy carry case to stop them getting into a hellish tangle when you are carrying them.
Price: $20

This one is for iPhone and iPad users. I just use the SanDisk iXpand flash drive which offers me an extra 128GB for photos and media. As an added bonus I can use this as a regular high-speed flash drive on my Mac or PCs.
Price: from $45 to $200, depending on capacity

If the AirPods are a little bit too minimalist for you, how about the BeatsX earphones. With up to 8 hours of battery life and a Fast Fuel system means that a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback.
Price: $150

I use to suffer from battery life anxiety whenever I needed to use my iPhone heavily, but I've overcome that by carrying a small external battery pack with me when I'm out and about. Yes, I know that I could go through all my settings disabling everything, but why carry an iPhone around with me in the first place if it can't do anything?
If you want a small battery pack that you can pop into your pocket, then the Anker PowerCore+ mini is a great choice at only $15.
Price: $15

Since the screen takes up half the iPhone, and the screen is made of glass, and glass breaks, a screen protector can mean the difference between a broken iPhone and an iPhone that lives to fight another day.
At only 0.3mm thin, the Anker screen protector doesn't add any bulk to the iPhone, but it does offer some extra protection against scratches, chips, and breakages.
Combine this with a heavy-duty case - such as the OtterBox Commuter (also listed here) - and you have all-round protection for your fragile iPhone.
Price: $6

Enough power to recharge your iPhone up to three and a half times, yet small enough to slip into a pocket or handbag.
If you need a power pack that has more oomph, take a look at the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD.
Price: $24

If you like to go running with your iPhone then the Tribe AB37 armband is the perfect case for your device. It's water and sweatproof, offers protection against bumps and knocks, and features a reflective strip for when you're running in low-light conditions. It also has a little pouch for your house key.
Price: $10

The AirPods are Apple's new wireless headphones for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They look like Apple EarPods, but with the cable cut off!
The built-in battery offers 5 hours of listening time, and the storage case doubles as a portable charging case, offering multiple recharges before it too needs recharging. And just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time.
Price: $160

The Aukey Ora 2-in-1 lens kit includes a 140-degree wide angle lens and a 10X macro lens that simply clips onto the iPhone.
The detachable soft rubber clip is easy to adjust and won't leave any scratches or marks on your iPhone, and doesn't require a special case.
Price: $24.99

If you're the sort of person who loses their keys or misplaces their luggage, then the Tile Mate is perfect for you. And if you have the Tile mate but have misplaced your iPhone, you can press the button to make your handset ring!
Price: $24.99

Give your iPhone a place to live on your desk with this handy Lamicall iPhone stand. Made of sturdy aluminum, this stand is ideal not only for charging your iPhone, but for those extended FaceTime calls, or for when you want to watch a movie or play a game but don't want to have to hold your the entire time.
Price: $14

A touch yet thin case that adds not only side and rear protection for your iPhone in case you drop it, but also handy port covers to prevent dirt and dust from clogging up the device.
Comes in a range of colors.
Price: $21

A tiny Bluetooth speaker that you can carry around in your pocket or handbag that delivers 3 watts of crystal clear audio for up to four hours on a single charge.
The SoundCore nano also features a microphone to allow you to make and receive calls while the speaker is connected to you iPhone.
Price: $25

The perfect little tripod that you can pop into your pocket. Great because it works on all sorts of uneven surfaces, and holds your iPhone tight while in use.
Price: $20

