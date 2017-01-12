The best business gadgets of CES 2017

CES
During CES 2017, Kingston unveiled what it calls "the world's highest capacity USB flash drive."
Available in 1TB and 2TB versions, the DataTraveler Ultimate GT is also USB 3.1 Gen 1 compatible, which offers rapid read/write speeds.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
More and more of our mobile devices support wireless charging and in order to reduce clutter and the need for multiple wall charging systems, Ossia revealed the Cota charging station at CES 2017.
The sleek, modern device is connected to AV current and acts as a charging hub for "dozens" of connected devices in the office or home in up to a 30 foot radius.
Via: Ossia
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Enterprise staff that take work home with them may appreciate a higher level of security in their house, and that is where the Fortress UTM comes in. Showcased at CES 2017, the device is a unified threat management (UTM) system which monitors Internet-connected products -- such as PCs and Internet of Things (IoT) appliances for suspicious activity or intrusions.
Via: Fortress
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
There may be no touchscreen option on the market for Apple fans, but the AirBar for MacBook Air aims to change that.
Announced at CES 2017, the $99 gadget, now launching in the US, adds touchscreen capabilities to the notebook -- and all through a simple plug and play setup.
Via: Air.bar
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Our UHD and other high-resolution television sets are getting bigger -- and thinner -- but so are e-ink displays.
Revealed at CES 2017, QuirkLogic's Quila Connected e-writer is a 42-inch high-definition ePaper display which weighs only 22lbs. Once mounted, the display can be used to write on for up to 16 hours on a single charge, and with 16GB flash memory -- and the option to add more -- you can share your thoughts and writings with colleagues immediately for real-time content creation.
Via: QuirkLogic
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
At CES 2017, Samsung unveiled the Chromebook Plus, a high-end chromebook which may appeal to business users looking for a powerful device which is still powerful enough to use on the road.
The chromebook sports a 12.3" (2400 x 1600) HD display which is fully rotatable, is compatible with Google Play apps and runs on an OP1 Hexacore processor at 2GHz. In addition, the Chromebook Plus comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.
Price: $449.99 (preorder)
Via: Samsung
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If there are blind spots and shoddy Wi-Fi coverage around the office -- especially when workers rely on Wi-Fi rather than LAN -- Linksys wants to offer an alternative to placing multiple routers around the workspace.
Velop is a tri-band "mesh" system which promises to deliver full Internet speeds without a drop in performance "in every corner" of a property. As a rival to Google Wifi, multipacks cost up to $499, a more expensive option but distance covered is meant to justify the price.
Via: Linksys
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Unveiled at CES 2017, the Typlet T1S is a $700 computer which projects its display onto tables and walls.
Available later in the year as both Windows and Android variants, the output uses infrared sensors to register user fingers while a stylus is used for wall displays.
Business users may find worth in this product as a way to impress others with interactive presentations and displays, although the high price tag may deter some enterprise players.
Via: LaptopMag
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Lenovo has entered the smart glasses industry with a Linux-based set aimed at the enterprise.
The New Glass C200, a modular glasses and pocket unit setup, is designed for augmented reality purposes in business, such as real-time data analytics, training courses, and on-the-fly repairs.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Available in 256GB, 512GB, and 2TB models, the tiny Fasseto LINK is an SSD storage device which fits into the palm of your hand. Powered by its own processor and containing 4GB RAM, LINK is compact, encased in a shell to prevent damage to data, and can be adapted to automatically back up information to the cloud. The LINK is likely to appeal to enterprise users on the move that need to shift a lot of data easily and safely.
Via: Fasseto
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Dell's success with the XPS 13 has ramped up with the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 hybrid, debuted at CES 2017, which has added 360-degree functionality, giving business users the flexibility to use their device as a laptop, tent or tablet.
Thinner and lighter than rival Microsoft's Surface Book, the 2-in-1 comes with a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor or a 3.6GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor, Intel HD Graphics 615, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
At CES 2017, Lenovo debuted the ThinkPad X1 Carbon; a thinner, lighter design of the standard X1 business laptop. Coming in at 2.5 pounds with a battery life of over 15 hours, the laptop is suitable for professionals especially concerned with security thanks to an upgrade which now supports face recognition technologies.
The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro and comes with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, a 14" Quad-HD display, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
Price: $1,151
Via: Lenovo
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
