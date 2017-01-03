CES 2017: Kingston unveils 'world's highest capacity USB flash drive'

Kingston

Imagine being able to carry a whopping 70 hours of 4K video in your pocket. Kingston makes this a reality.

The new DataTraveler Ultimate GT -- the GT stands for Generation Terabyte -- is the world's highest capacity USB flash drive, and comes in 1TB and 2TB offerings for those who want to transport large amounts of data with them without relying on hard drives or cloud storage.

On top of the high storage capacity, the new drive is USB 3.1 Gen 1 compatible, which means excellent read/write performance.

Kingston's DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a robust zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance. I own a number of the previous-generation Kingston DataTraveler flash drives and can attest to how robust and reliable they are.

"At Kingston, we push the limits of what's possible," said Jean Wong, Flash business manager. "With the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, we empower users to increase their data storage mobility in a highly manageable form factor. This is a terrific follow up to our 1TB drive released in 2013 and by doubling the capacity, users can store and carry even larger amounts of data easily."

The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT will ship in February 2017, but there's no word yet as to pricing (you'll probably need to be sitting down when you see it).

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT specifications:

Capacities: 1TB, 2TB

Speed: USB 3.1 Gen. 1

Dimensions: 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm

Operating Temperature: -25°C to 60°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Warranty: 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS 10.9.x and above, Linux v.2.6.x and above, Chrome OS

