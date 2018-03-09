WaterField CitySlicker case for Nintendo Switch: Perfect for your commute or business trip

The Nintendo Switch is quite a system, and at the encouragement of several Twitter followers, I decided to purchase one a couple of months ago instead of buying a new phone. I discussed my purchase on a recent MoTR podcast and continue to play games every day.

As I was preparing to make business trips to San Francisco, New Orleans, Florida, NYC, and other places, the kind folks at WaterField Designs reached out to see if I was interested in testing out some of the available Nintendo Switch cases offered by WaterField. I primarily play the Switch during my commute or airplane travel in a single player portable mode, so I didn't think I would need to test some of the larger case solutions like the SwitchPack, Multiplayer Pro Case, or Arcade Gaming Case.