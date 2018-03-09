WaterField CitySlicker case for Nintendo Switch: Perfect for your commute or business trip

Smartphones
The Nintendo Switch is quite a system, and at the encouragement of several Twitter followers, I decided to purchase one a couple of months ago instead of buying a new phone. I discussed my purchase on a recent MoTR podcast and continue to play games every day.
As I was preparing to make business trips to San Francisco, New Orleans, Florida, NYC, and other places, the kind folks at WaterField Designs reached out to see if I was interested in testing out some of the available Nintendo Switch cases offered by WaterField. I primarily play the Switch during my commute or airplane travel in a single player portable mode, so I didn't think I would need to test some of the larger case solutions like the SwitchPack, Multiplayer Pro Case, or Arcade Gaming Case.
The most popular case for the Nintendo Switch is the CitySlicker, so I decided to test it out. After a month of use, I can clearly recommend every Nintendo Switch owner pick up a CitySlicker case. The quality is outstanding, everything you need to play fits comfortably in the case, it looks great, and it is reasonably priced.
The colored leather is a large top flap that secures via magnetic clips on the front of the case. Between the clips, you will find slots for five Switch game cartridges. WaterField smartly designed these with openings, so you can use your finger to slide up and remove the cartridge for game play. This strip of cartridge holders is also genuine leather.
The CitySlicker is available for $79 with five available leather colors, including retro limited edition red, black leather, grizzly leather, crimson leather, and blue leather. I was sent along a blue leather one to test, but may have to purchase the cool limited-edition color that was created to celebrate the first anniversary of the Switch.
There is a bottom loop to help you hold the case and remove your Switch, as well as side loops. You can choose options for a strap, wrist loop, or carabiners. These range from $3 to $20, but I personally did not test any of these options.
The body is constructed of durable ballistic nylon material. There is a large main compartment that fits the Nintendo Switch with padded lining material to protect the game system. This microsuede lining also acts to clean the screen when you insert and remove your Switch. Inside this main compartment are front and rear pockets that are good for headphones, Joy-Con controllers, and more.
There is a large zippered mesh pocket on the rear, so you can carry more materials with your Switch.
In this rear pocket, you can store cables, personal items, or whatever you have in mind.
The ballistic nylon material is found on the back.
For $19, you can also purchase the Game Card Holder. This leather accessory holds up to 10 Switch game cards. Grizzly leather is the only option available for this accessory.
The Nintendo Switch is an amazing gaming system that lets you jump into a world of play for a few minutes or a few hours. WaterField Designs created the CitySlicker case that protects your Switch while also providing capacity for everything you need to play for hours.
