Amazon recalls power banks over fire and chemical hazard concerns

Got an AmazonBasics power bank? You might want to check that it's not subject to a safety recall.

Amazon is recalling around 260,000 AmazonBasics power banks, following "53 reports of the power banks overheating in the US, including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage."

The power banks, which range from 2,000mAh to 16,100mAh, were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon Bookstores, and Amazon Pop-Up Stores from December 2014 through July 2017 (and priced between $9 and $40). Units with the following Product ID printed on the back are affected:

B00LRK8EVO

B00LRK8HJ8

B00LRK8I7O

B00LRK8IV0

B00LRK8JDC

B00ZQ4JQAA

The power banks were manufactured by Guoguang Electric Company Limited of China.

It is recommended that you "immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund."

Amazon has directly contacted known purchasers.

Amazon has set up a toll-free number (855-215-5134 between 8am to 5 pm EST Monday through Saturday) and a webpage at https://amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com where purchasers can register the product and receive a full refund.

