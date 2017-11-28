Amazon says Alexa device sales broke records over cyber holiday weekend

Image: CNET

Amazon says it broke records over the holiday weekend shopping binge, with millions of Amazon devices sold between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

The Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were "not only the best-selling Amazon devices, but they were the best-selling products from any manufacturer in any category across all of Amazon," the company boasted in a press release Tuesday.

Amazon's newer Echo Spot device was also a strong seller and is now out of stock for the holiday season, the company said. The Echo Dot, meanwhile, was the big star over at Whole Foods Market stores.

In a statement, Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon devices and services, noted that the surge in Amazon device sales means millions of new customers will be tapping into the company's AI assistant platform Alexa.

"Customers purchased millions of Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices this weekend, and Alexa devices were the top sellers across all of Amazon," Limp said. "We're excited that tens of millions of customers around the world will be using Alexa to prepare for the holidays."

Amazon hasn't released exact sales figures for the holiday weekend, but so far this year's Cyber Monday is estimated to have been the biggest online shopping day in history, according to analysis from Adobe. In the US, online spending on Cyber Monday increased 16.8 percent to $6.59 billion, ahead of Black Friday's $5.03 billion.

Adobe noted that the online sales surge is far from over, with an additional 13 days projected to rake in an at least $2 billion in online sales.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Amazon expands its Alexa everywhere strategy, launches new Echo devices, Connect, Plus, Buttons, Spot

Amazon is rolling out a series of Alexa-powered devices to put the digital assistant in more areas of your life. Here's what it all means.

Amazon's Alexa can now recognize different voices

Echo owners can now make Alexa recognize different users, eliminating the need to tell it to switch accounts.

Cyber Monday: Why I just bought four more Amazon Echos

If you're interested in Amazon Alexa devices, today is the day to shop. David Gewirtz added four more Alexas to his new home and saved quite a bit of money. Here's how he's going to put them to use.