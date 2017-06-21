AMD EPYC: What you need to know

Here's what you need to know about AMD's new EPYC server processors.
First off, here are the processors that have been released. There are nine in total, ranging from 8-core/16-thread parts all the way up to 32-core/64-thread parts.
The EPYC 7000-series processors all have the following features:
- Up to 32 high-performance "Zen" cores
- Eight DDR4 channels per CPU
- Up to 2TB RAM per CPU
- 128 PCIe lanes
- Dedicated security subsystem
- Integrated chipset
- Socket-compatible with next-gen EPYC processors
AMD uses Infinity Fabric for both die-to-die and socket-to-socket interconnect (in a dual-socket arrangement, each processor dedicates 64 PCIe lanes to Infinity Fabric).
Infinity Fabric allows for near-perfect performance scaling when going from single-socket to dual-socket servers.
AMD has designed EPYC to allow for "no compromise" single-socket systems with no artificial limitations placed on performance.
EPYC also features new CPU instructions specifically aimed at the data center.
EPYC offer a far better bang-per-buck compared to Intel Xeon Broadwell servers in both single- and dual-socket configurations across all price points.
EPYC also features built-in hardware memory encryption specifically designed to protect virtual machines and containers from each other.
