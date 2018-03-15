Anker unveils PowerWave fast wireless chargers for iPhone and Android

Video: Why wireless charging is about to take over

Anker has released a pair of fast wireless chargers that work for the iPhone X/8 and high-end Android smartphones.

The two chargers -- the PowerWave 7.5 Stand and the PowerWave 7.5 Pad -- work with all Qi-enabled devices, and on top of that support the fast-charging protocols that are used by the iPhone X and iPhone 8, and well as high-end Samsung devices.

Fast charging on the iPhones require 7.5 Watts, while Samsung devices can charge at 10 Watts. The PowerWave chargers handles this automatically.

The PowerWave chargers feature WaveBoost technology, and this makes use of advanced components and a state-of-the-art cooling system to charge up to 30 percent faster than other wireless chargers. The silent cooling fan not only keeps the charger cool, but also allows the charger to keep charging at the fastest speed possible.

Charge times are also pretty good. While many wireless chargers take 4.3 hours to recharge the iPhone X, the PowerWave chargers cut that to 3.1 hours (the supplied wired charger takes around 3.2 hours), and it can recharge a Samsung Galaxy S8 in 2.6 hours (the supplied wireless charger takes around 3 hours).

I've tested both models of charger on smartphones encased in pretty thick cases -- such as the OtterBox Defender -- and the wireless charging seems unaffected.

Both wireless chargers and high-quality, and beautifully finished, and are durable and able to put up with the rigors of daily life. Both feature over-charge protection, foreign object detection, and have built-in radiation shielding.

Bundled with the chargers is a Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter (which can be used separately to the wireless charger), and a high-quality 3-foot PowerLine Micro USB cable.

The Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand is priced at $49.99, with the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Pad coming in a little cheaper at $45.99.

