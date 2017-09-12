Apple AirPower charging accessory for iPhone, Watch to launch in 2018

Apple AirPower will release sometime in 2018. (Image: Apple)

Apple on Tuesday announced the AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory that is set to launch in 2018 to compliment the three new iPhones that have wireless charging functionality.

The AirPower offers a large active charging area that will allow iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X customers to simultaneously charge up to three devices, including Apple Watch Series 3 and a new optional wireless charging case for AirPods wireless headphones.

It's not clear how much the AirPower will cost when it launches next year.

Apple gave event attendees a brief demo of the AirPower at its event on Tuesday, and said it's working with Qi to incorporate the new charging hardware into the standard. Specific charging times for devices on the AirPower weren't detailed.

Customers will be able to order iPhone X beginning Oct. 27, with availability Nov. 3. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders start on Sept. 15, with a release on Sept. 22. Until Apple begins selling the AirPower, new handset owners can use third-party Qi wireless chargers.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Apple says new iPhones are 'custom tuned for AR'

The iPhone 8 cameras will also be calibrated for AR, with low light and an improved gyroscope and accelerometer for better motion tracking.

Apple will release iOS 11 for iPhone, iPad on September 19

Apple will allow the masses to update to the latest iOS soon, adding a new Control Center, new AR features, and more.