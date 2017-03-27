Apple pushes security update to OS X Yosemite and El Capitan

Have you been thinking that you'd never see another update for your Mac that's stuck running OS X Yosemite and El Capitan? Well, Apple has a surprise for you.

The surprise comes in the form of Security Update 2017-001. What does it do? There's no information on that fixes it contains beyond a somewhat cryptic "Security Update 2017-001 is recommended for all users and improves the security of OS X."

Macs should bring in these updates automatically and prompt you to install, but ou can download them manually:

Given that these are security updates, it is recommended that users download and install them as soon as possible.

