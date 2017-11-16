Apple releases iOS 11.1.2 to fix iPhone X screen issues in cold weather

As promised, Apple has released an update aimed to fix the iPhone X's display from becoming unresponsive in the extreme cold.

By | | Topic: iPhone

ios-11-1-2-iphone-x.jpg
(Image: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet)

Shortly after the iPhone X launched, users complained that the display became unresponsive when using the phone in cold weather.

Apple acknowledged the issue and promised a fix via a future software update.

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 11.1.2 with the fix. Additionally, the update is supposed to fix an issue with the iPhone X and its Live Photos looking distorted.

The update is available for all iOS devices, not just the iPhone X, and it can be found by opening the Settings app and then going to General > Software Update.

more iphone

Related Topics:

Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All