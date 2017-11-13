iPhone X suffers first-generation teething troubles

Sometimes the price for being first is having to put up with first-generation teething troubles.

Must read: Is your iPhone's battery life terrible on iOS 11.1? Here's a temporary workaround

It comes as no surprise to me that there have been some issues with the iPhone X. First there was the OLED burn-in problem, which may be something owners just have to live with, since it's a limitation of the technology - although users are understandably annoyed since this isn't something Apple mentioned during the unveiling.

Then there was the problem where the display becomes unresponsive in the cold. Apple has promised to fix this in a future iOS update.

And now there are reports of crackling sounds coming from the speaker when at high volume. This problem is reminiscent of the static sound during phone calls issue that affected some iPhone 8/8 Plus users, a bug that was fixed in iOS 11.0.2. However this bug is slightly different because it is not limited to call audio.

Regular readers will remember that avoiding first-generation issues was one of the reasons why I decided to pass on the iPhone X.

It really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that a device such as the iPhone X suffered some teething troubles. Not only is it a highly ambitious device, but ramping up production to meet deadlines and cater for demand brings with it the sort of atmosphere that adds to these problems. It's the modern-day equivalent of the " Friday afternoon car," which was the poorer-than-average car that was made by workers who were more focussed on the approaching weekend than making a decent product.

Look at the bright side though. The iPhone X doesn't seem to be plagued by any show-stopping bugs, such as the battery issue that derailed Samsung's Note 7 launch.

See also: