Asus ZenFone AR leaked ahead of CES with Google Tango, Daydream support

Twitter/@EvLeaks

Qualcomm inadvertently revealed Asus' new Tango smartphone on Monday when it posted a press release early ahead of its announcement at CES 2017.

Following Qualcomm's slip up, Twitter account EvLeaks posted front and back press shots of the new smartphone -- likely called the ZenFone AR.

Asus ZenFone AR is set to be the second Tango supported handset, following the Lenovo PHAB2 Pro announced in June 2016.

Tango is Google's platform that allows developers to use augmented reality, 3D mapping, and more, to add another virtual layer onto the smartphone's camera.

Qualcomm's press release said the ZenFone AR will be both Tango-enabled and Daydream VR-ready, and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor. Other specifications weren't shared.

Qualcomm noted support for Google's VR apps including Street View, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Qualcomm added future Snapdragon 800 series and 600 series chipsets will support Tango.

Availability and pricing details weren't made available. Given that CES 2017 is right around the corner, the January 4 date shown in the press image is the likely day for Asus to make things official (not to mention it has a press event that day, too).

We have reached out to Asus and will update you if we learn more.