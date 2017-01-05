CES 2017: HP shows off new business convertible and Sprout Pro

HP has shown off its new line-up of PCs including the EliteBook x360, the latest addition to its line of business devices running Windows 10, and Sprout Pro, its second generation all-in-one PC redesigned for commercial applications.

Sporting a similar design to the HP Spectre line, the EliteBook x360 is the company's thinnest and lightest convertible at 14.9mm thick and 1.29kg. It comes with a choice of 13.3-inch UWVA and ultra slim displays, coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass touch screen, with resolutions from full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) to ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels).

The convertible also packs Intel's latest Kaby Lake Core i5 or i7 vPro processors, up to 16GB of 2133MHz DDR4 memory, Intel HD 620 graphics, and 128GB or 360GB M.2 SSDs.

In addition, the EliteBook 360 has a battery life of up to 16.5 hours, and 50 percent can be charged in 30 minutes.

The EliteBook x360 also comes with one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a Micro-SIM card slot, microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The business convertible is fitted with HP's latest security innovations including its HP Sure Start Gen3 self-healing BIOS-level protection, HP WorkWise for tamper protection, and HP Sure View privacy screen for protection against "visual hacking" or unwanted shoulder surfing. The device also features a fingerprint sensor and infrared camera for Windows Hello authentication.

The HP EliteBook x360 is expected to be available later this month in the US and in the early months of 2017 in Australia.

In the US, pricing starts at $1249, while in Australia pricing starts at AU$1,999.

(Image: HP)

Meanwhile, HP's Sprout Pro G2, the second-generation all-in-one PC, has been redesigned to target manufacturing, retail, and education sectors, as it has for creative professionals. The upgraded Sprout Pro sports a 2.2mm thick, 35-inch ultrawide, 20-point capacitive Touch Mat display with a sharper, near 1080p projected resolution.

It packs a 2.9GHz Core i7-7700T, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M mobile GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory, 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, and has two storage variants including a 1TB hard drive or a 512GB SSD.

(image: HP)

The company suggested that it will now be easy to interact with Windows 10 Pro as it comes with streamlined software for easy access to Sprout's key features such as faster 2D scanning and high-precision 3D scanning. Also included in the Sprout Pro package is a new active stylus -- an upgrade over the passive one that came with the original Sprout -- which allows pressure-sensitive digital inking for annotation and design.

The Sprout Pro is expected to be available in the US in March this year, with Australia to follow soon after; however, prices are yet to be confirmed.