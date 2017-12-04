ATO gives DXC Technology further AU$735m for IT services

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has renegotiated its IT contract with DXC Technology, giving the global technology services company a further AU$735 million for "centralised computing".

The contract, now worth AU$1.47 billion, is valid until the end of June 2019.

A spokesperson for the ATO said that under the contract extension, DXC will be providing the taxation office with services including data warehousing, mainframe, midrange, storage, datacentre facilities, private cloud, and public cloud.

According to the spokesperson, a number of the ATO's IT contracts are due for renewal in the coming year.

"Many of these contracts have been in place since 2009-10, and the market and government IT procurement policy has changed over that time," they added. "In consultation with the Digital Transformation Agency, we are revising the way we would use these services to be in line with government policy."

As a result, the spokesperson said that to allow proper consideration of the options available, the ATO will be extending some services currently offered by incumbent suppliers.

"We expect to finalise our new IT sourcing strategy in 2018 and, as part of this, we will progressively extend some services currently offered by incumbent suppliers to ensure continued stability of systems while we approach the market for services," the ATO explained.

The original contract was awarded to Hewlett Packard back in December 2010; however, DXC has emerged with the billion-dollar contract following a string of mergers and sector spin-outs.

The formation of DXC Technology was finalised in April, which was the result of the merger of Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) and the Enterprise Services arm of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Hewlett Packard split its business into two entities in November 2015, with HP focused on PCs and printers and HPE concerned with commercial technology.

HP announced its plan to split almost a year prior, with the company saying at the time that separating into two companies would give each the independence, focus, financial resources, and flexibility needed to adapt quickly to changing market and customer dynamics.

Similarly, CSC underwent its own split in 2015, which resulted in two separate publicly traded companies -- one focused on commercial businesses and the other on the public sector.

DXC Technology Australia and New Zealand managing director Seelan Nayagam told ZDNet in August that the local arm of the global IT giant also completed the upgrade of the Australian government's Budget system.

The ATO was last month called out by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) for not tracking the costs involved in its digital transformation program, Reinventing the ATO.

The Reinventing the ATO Program was expected to better position the ATO to be more contemporary, innovate with technology, and meet taxpayer expectations, with the program applying to all aspects of the ATO's operations, including infrastructure, tools, services, and capability, with 100 projects in total part of the digital transformation.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

ATO called out for not tracking costs in digital transformation program

The costs and savings associated with the program undertaken to make the ATO more 'contemporary and innovative' have not been tracked, a report from the Audit Office has found.

ATO rectifying tax agent 'irritants' following string of IT outages

The taxation office has told a House of Representatives committee that fixing the 'irritants' that tax agents have with the ATO's systems is a key priority.

ATO to work government's identity play into tax time requirements

Govpass is already being toyed with by the ATO for tax file number applications, but the agency has said that once it reaches a certain level of "sexy", it has the potential to extend into other transactions.

ATO turns to AppDynamics for application monitoring

Following a string of outages plaguing the Australian Taxation Office's online service delivery, it has signed with Cisco's AppDynamics to monitor its application delivery.

ATO using Govpass digital ID solution for tax file numbers

The federal government expects its Govpass solution will link to existing document and facial verification services to establish identity.