Axon moves 20 PB of data, Evidence.com to Microsoft Azure

Axon, formerly known as Taser, has moved 20 petabytes of data to Microsoft Azure in what the company billed as one of the largest cloud migrations.
The company, which makes law enforcement devices, a body camera system and evidence collection cloud platform called Evidence.com, disclosed the move to Microsoft Azure with strong fourth quarter results.
As previously reported, Axon last year launched a digital transformation effort and a pivot to software-as-a-service and sensors. Axon had outlined a decision to move to Azure a little more than two years ago.
In early December, Axon completed the U.S. migration of Evidence.com to Azure. The company said the move will enable it to win larger deals with customers and be more nimble. Axon said that Azure helped it "win several major city police agencies in the U.S. and one large international customer."
What is cloud computing? Everything you need to know about the cloud, explained | How to choose your cloud provider: AWS, Google or Microsoft? | Top cloud providers 2018: How AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba stack up
Axon had $700,000 in duplicate storage and migration costs in the fourth quarter, under the $1 million expected. In the third quarter, those migration and storage costs were $1.4 million.
And Axon's cloud work isn't done. CFO Jawad Ahsan said the company is moving to a system to automate revenue recognition, deploying a new HR system and migrating to cloud enterprise resource planning.
Tech Pro Research: Data classification policy | Quick glossary: Storage | Cloud migration decision tool
For Axon, the IT system revamp was necessary so it can swap out its business model to recurring revenue and a halo of devices, software and technology for law enforcement. Axon also recently launched an artificial intelligence group and outlined a series of product enhancements for evidence submission.
"Axon is at a new juncture. We have a platform of innovated and interconnected business that will allow us to continue creating a dominant new market," said Axon CEO Rick Smith, who is moving to a 100 percent performance based compensation plan.
Luke Larson, Axon's president, noted that Evidence.com can now search for videos from body cameras faster as well as absorb CCTV footage and other forms of video and audio evidence. That level of unstructured data demanded storage that could scale.
Axon's fourth quarter results are showing traction. The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $2.1 million, or 4 cents a share, on revenue of $94.7 million, up 15 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 13 cents a share. Excluding stock-based compensation, Axon reported earnings of 18 cents a share.
For 2017, Axon reported revenue of $344 million, up 28 percent from a year ago, and net income of $5.21 million.
As for the outlook, Axon said it will deliver revenue growth of 16 percent to 18 percent.
For now, the bulk of Axon's fourth quarter revenue comes from Taser weapons, but the software and sensors unit is accounting for more of sales. Taser weapons delivered $64.4 million in revenue for the fourth quarter with software and sensors at $30.2 million.
TechRepublic: Microsoft's Azure confidential computing boosts security by encrypting cloud data in use
More on Azure:
- Microsoft cuts Azure Standard support from $300 to $100 per month
- Microsoft riles VMware with new VMware virtualization on Azure announcement
- Microsoft delivers public preview of its new Azure IoT software as a service
- Microsoft Azure, United Technologies to partner on IoT, field and customer service, smart buildings
- Microsoft says 40 percent of all VMs in Azure now are running Linux
More on cloud:
- XaaS: Why 'everything' is now a service
- Infographic: Why companies are switching to Everything as a Service
- Free PDF download: The Future of Everything as a Service
- SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS: Understand the differences
- Cloud computing: How to make the move without losing control
- How one Aussie surfboard business rode the SaaS wave
- Going to the cloud: When on-premise DIY makes the most sense
- Event-driven cloud computing: How and when it makes sense for your organization
Join Discussion