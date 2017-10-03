BlackBerry announces move to the New York Stock Exchange

BlackBerry said Tuesday that it's moving its common stock from the NASDAQ over to the tech-heavy New York Stock Exchange. The company will trade under the new ticker symbol "BB" once the transfer is complete.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen said the move to the NYSE lines up with the company's efforts to grow in strategic target markets, notably cybersecurity and enterprise IoT.

"Many of the world's greatest brands, including a large number of our customers and partners, are listed on the NYSE, and we look forward to joining them," Chen in a statement.

"As we continue to advance our growth strategy, we believe that our partnership with the NYSE will further raise the profile of our company and strengthen the value of our BlackBerry Secure brand."

BlackBerry Secure was released last December and marked a milestone in BlackBerry's transition to a software and services-based business. The Secure platform folds together BlackBerry's acquisitions of Good Technology, WatchDox, AtHoc, and Encription into a comprehensive software suite designed to connect and secure all devices and endpoints in the enterprise.

BlackBerry is also heavily focused on advancing Radar, its asset tracking system that's pitched as a way to give fleet managers an aggregate view of operations in near real-time. The company recently inked a reselling partnership with telematics provider Fleet Complete in an effort to expose Radar to more freight and shipping companies.

BlackBerry's first day of trading on the NYSE is set for October 16.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

BlackBerry's Radar, Internet of things meets trucking system, critical to turnaround

BlackBerry's Radar could be compelling evidence that the company can use its mobile, embedded systems and security knowhow to grow in new industries.

BlackBerry wants to bring BBM to all enterprise apps

As BlackBerry continues its efforts in transitioning to a software company, a BBM Enterprise SDK provides a new revenue stream.

BlackBerry phones plot comeback via TCL: A crazy yet not impossible mission

TCL gives CNET a glimpse at its BlackBerry coming out party at CES 2017. Get ready for keyboards and business pitches for the latest BlackBerry smartphones.