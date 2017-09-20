BlackBerry teams with Fleet Complete to push Radar IoT platform

BlackBerry and telematics company Fleet Complete announced a reselling partnership that will help push BlackBerry's Radar IoT logistics platform to more freight and shipping companies.

Released in 2016, Radar is an asset tracking system that aims to give fleet managers an aggregate view of operations in near real-time.

The hardware is a standalone monitor that is installed on the door of a trailer. From there, the device connects to the mobile network for tracking and analytics on a variety of data including the temperature, humidity and load status on a trailer.

Fleet Complete will now include BlackBerry Radar as part of its overall IoT solution portfolio for carriers. The big win for BlackBerry is of course the potential for customer acquisition and more global exposure for the Radar platform. Fleet Complete operates in Europe, Mexico and Australia, in addition to the United States.

BlackBerry also gets the chance to demonstrate that it can use its mobile, embedded systems and security knowhow to grow in new industries.

The fleet management market and the broader telematics space is growing, and the trucking industry is leaning toward products that can help improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Radar is BlackBerry's way of addressing those markets opportunities as well as pushing further into the Internet of Things space.

The partnership also lines up with BlackBerry CEO John Chen's strategy of shifting away from consumer electronics and back toward selling products business-to-business.

