Bluewolf announces telco 'augmented intelligence' with Watson and Einstein

IBM's Bluewolf consulting unit has unveiled its "AI Now for Telecommunications" augmented intelligence solution for telecommunications carriers, utilising intelligence and cloud apps from IBM Watson, Salesforce Einstein, Vlocity, and Matrixx.

According to Bluewolf -- a Salesforce partner that focuses on enterprise mobility and cloud services that has worked with telcos including Vodafone Australia, T-Mobile, and TELUS Communications -- AI Now will provide improved customer service for carriage services providers (CSPs) via a single digital platform.

Specifically, under the solution Bluewolf is providing CSPs with augmented customer intelligence using two IBM Watson APIs; customer relationship management and telco business support systems cloud applications from Vlocity and Salesforce Einstein; Matrixx's real-time billing Digital Commerce Platform; and customisable native iOS apps.

"As a Salesforce and Vlocity global strategic consulting partner, we deliver the strategy and execution to make digital transformation and AI a reality for any industry. Bluewolf AI Now gives CSPs an intelligent, end-to-end digital experience that completely transforms customer engagement," said David Trinh, MD of Bluewolf's Salesforce Go-to-Market Industry Lead business.

The IBM Watson Conversation and Personality Insights technologies have been integrated into the augmented intelligence system from Bluewolf -- which was itself purchased by IBM in March last year to extend IBM's analytics platforms, design, and consultancy businesses.

Through these Watson APIs, Bluewolf said billing, phone activation, sales, and communications such as targeted offers and personalised promotions can take place via a bot across web, chat, mobile, and social media.

The Bluewolf AI Now system also incorporates Salesforce Einstein's Sales Cloud Einstein Lead Scoring and Opportunity Insights app, which helps prioritise customer calls; and Service Cloud Einstein Supervisor Insights, which provides customer profile, sentiment, and case escalation to help with that prioritisation process.

Salesforce had in March integrated the Einstein artificial intelligence platform into its Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Analytics Cloud, and Community Cloud.

At the time, Salesforce and IBM also announced a partnership to integrate Einstein with Watson across Bluewolf, with IBM to in turn use Salesforce's Service Cloud. Some of Salesforce's Einstein customers include Coca-Cola, AWS, Seagate, US Bank, and Air France-KLM.

Vlocity -- a cloud startup that last year raised $50 million in a funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and builds its products exclusively on the Salesforce Customer Success Platform -- is then providing its Vlocity Communications applications and pre-built business processes for Enterprise Product Catalogue, Configure-Price-Quote, Contract Management, Order Management, and Retail Clienteling to Bluewolf AI Now.

According to Bluewolf, the Matrixx digital commerce platform -- which has also been integrated with Telstra to enable real-time customer billing and spending alerts -- then ensures customer engagement and instant invoicing for network products and services is always available.

"For example, if a CSP customer is travelling within multiple countries, where country-specific carrier charges apply, Bluewolf AI Now allows for billing through one carrier, regardless of how many new networks are being charged," Bluewolf explained.

Lastly, Bluewolf's push for an "omni-channel experience" provides a set of iOS mobile apps to enable CSPs to create tailored customer-facing apps with offline capabilities for more personalised customer service, sales, and content.

Bluewolf's AI Now for Telecommunications is slated for general availability on June 15.

As well as working with Vodafone Australia, Bluewolf also recently assisted home appliances manufacturer Fisher & Paykel in structuring its "digital transformation" in Australia by connecting its CRM information to the Salesforce Service Cloud and integrating it with field service software ClickWorkforce.