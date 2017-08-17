CoreOS extends Kubernetes to Microsoft Azure

special feature Integrating the Hybrid Cloud As far and fast as cloud computing is embedding itself into the enterprise, there remain many cloud-resistant applications and services. Read More

CoreOS, the creator of Tectonic, its enterprise-ready Kubernetes container DevOps platform, released Tectonic 1.7. But, more than that, Tectonic is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud. This enables enterprises to use a single, consistent Kubernetes platform on hybrid cloud environments.

Tectonic contains Kubernetes 1.7's newest features. CoreOS always uses the latest version of Kubernetes. As one of Kubernetes' leading developers, CoreOS is in excellent position to stay in sync with the open-source project. Tectonic's new features include:

One-click upgrade of pure upstream Kubernetes: With the ability to upgrade Kubernetes from 1.6.7 to 1.7.1 with no downtime, Tectonic is the only enterprise-ready platform enabling automated operations.

With the ability to upgrade Kubernetes from 1.6.7 to 1.7.1 with no downtime, Tectonic is the only enterprise-ready platform enabling automated operations. Monitoring alerts: Tectonic now enables pre-configured alerts via the open-source Prometheus project. This enables customers to easily monitor their Kubernetes clusters by configuring their preferred notification channels. This release also introduces unique alerts around rolling updates for Deployments and DaemonSets. These tools help application owners gain visibility into deployment progress and scale out.

Tectonic now enables pre-configured alerts via the open-source Prometheus project. This enables customers to easily monitor their Kubernetes clusters by configuring their preferred notification channels. This release also introduces unique alerts around rolling updates for Deployments and DaemonSets. These tools help application owners gain visibility into deployment progress and scale out. Available on Azure: Tectonic allows customers to securely and efficiently deploy Kubernetes workloads on Azure.

Tectonic allows customers to securely and efficiently deploy Kubernetes workloads on Azure. Hybrid readiness: Tectonic provides Kubernetes across multi-cloud platforms with availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and bare metal.

Tectonic provides Kubernetes across multi-cloud platforms with availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and bare metal. Network policy support: With network policy now supported in alpha and powered by Project Calico, Tectonic enables better security and control of inbound traffic to your pods.

CoreOS claims to be the first vendor to provide enterprises with painless Kubernetes automatic software upgrades. Tectonic users can atomically update Kubernetes versions in one click. Instead of spending hours of time updating Kubernetes manually, Tectonic's approach enables companies to save time and focus on revenue-generating projects.

"This major release of Tectonic and stable release on Microsoft Azure is an important step to deliver on the promise of multi-cloud, making infrastructure and operations more efficient and scalable," said Rob Szumski, product manager, Tectonic, at CoreOS in a statement. "Tectonic on Azure saves you time and money by building your Kubernetes infrastructure correctly from the beginning and speeding up deployment cycles. With the ability to do hybrid cloud deployments, infrastructure leaders have the freedom and flexibility of a platform that does not lock users into cloud compute and cloud services."

"We want to make Microsoft Azure the most open and flexible cloud for enterprises and ISVs to build and manage the applications their customers need," added Gabriel Monroy, Microsoft's lead product manager of Azure containers. "Tectonic on Azure is an exciting advancement, enabling customers to use CoreOS' enterprise-ready container management platform to easily manage and scale workloads to build and manage these applications on Azure."

Tectonic single multi-cloud platform makes it easy to run, manage, scale, and share resources across an organization's hybrid cloud to support multiple application workloads. According to RightScale's 2017 State of the Cloud report, 85 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy. CoreOS is meeting this enterprise need with Tectonic, as today enterprises are already using Kubernetes in their hybrid strategies.

Sound intriguing? Tectonic is available on AWS, Azure and bare-metal environments. You can get a feel for it by using it for free on up to 10 nodes.

