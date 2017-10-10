Dell outlines IoT strategy, plans to spend $1 billion on R&D over three years

Dell Technologies launched a new Internet of things division to integrate products and services across the company, new tools to speed up implementations and plans to invest $1 billion in research and development over the next three years.
The new division within Dell Technologies will be run by VMware CTO Ray O'Farrell. His first mission will be to develop IoT products and services throughout the company and develop new technologies.
Dell Technologies, which includes units such as Dell EMC, Pivotal, VMware and RSA, touches on many aspects of IoT. In addition, IoT end points and gateways are expected to become more powerful to reduce latency and bring more intelligence to the edge.
For technology vendors, IoT represents a big opportunity by itself as well as in context of broader business shifts. IoT, along with big data analytics, is the centerpiece of most digital transformation efforts. IoT is also an emerging theme for 2018 and a budget priority.
For Dell, IoT represents a move toward distributed computing after the cloud largely centralized IT delivery. Dell is arguing that the need to boost intelligence and the edge and cutting latency is creating a need for more innovative approaches.
In many respects, Dell's IoT strategy is a spin on what is old is new again with its decentralized approach. However, the pendulum between centralized and decentralized computing will swing equally in IoT deployments.
CEO Michael Dell said artificial intelligence and IoT will create one "interdependent ecosystem from the edge to the core to the cloud." Gartner estimates that IoT will save consumers and businesses more than $1 trillion a year in maintenance, services and consumables by 2022.
To be a key player in that IoT ecosystem, Dell Technologies outlined the efforts:
- Use key technologies such as Edge Gateways, VMware's Pulse IoT control Center and Dell EMC PowerEdge C-Series servers to combine with tools such as Dell EMC Isilon storage and Pivotal Cloud Foundry to create new efforts and product combinations.
- Launch Project Nautilus, software that ingests and queries data streams from IoT gateways in real-time.
- Project Fire, a hyper converged platform that will simplify management, compute and storage for IoT applications.
- RSA's Project Iris, which will look to extend security to IoT end points.
- Investments in technologies that boost analytics at the edge.
- Project Worldwide Herd for analyzing geographically dispersed data.
- Dell Technologies will highlight these technologies and IoT practices at its IoT Labs, which will have workshops and advisory services. Dell Technologies will also offer IoT blueprints for implementations.
On the venture capital side, Dell Technologies Capital will invest in startups breaking new IoT ground. Current investments include Edico Genome, FogHorn Systems, Graphcore and Zingbox.
