​Dell unveils Inspiron laptop primed for Windows mixed reality

Image: Dell

Dell has unveiled the Inspiron 15 7000, its first laptop that meets the minimum requirements for Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality Ultra category.

The gaming laptop is optimized to work with the Dell's new $350 Visor headset it unveiled yesterday.

The Inspiron 15 7000 features Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 discrete graphics, which allows it to meet Microsoft's "ultra" mixed reality category since it enables playback on VR headsets at 90fps.

Dell launched the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop earlier this year as a budget option for gaming, which started at $999 and featured Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti graphics. As ZDNet's sister site CNET reports, the new model with GTX 1060 graphics updates its top-end configuration.

The laptop runs on up to 7th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs and features two new USB-C connections. One of them supports Thunderbolt 3, allowing a connection to multiple devices, including an external monitor, with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps. There's also a new fingerprint reader to enable Windows Hello sign in.

Dell has also changed the battery from a six-74Wh unit to a four-cell 56Wh one, but the new battery has quick charging capability.

The laptop goes on sale in the US on September 12 from $999: a 4K configuration will start at $1,449.

Dell's new Visor headset and motion controller will be available in October in the US for $350 and $100, respectively.