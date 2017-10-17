GE Aviation, Teradata form product partnership

GE Aviation and Teradata said they will partner to better combine operations and business analytics tools.

Under the partnership, GE and Teradata said they will create products and services aimed at the aviation markets. The two companies said they will join forces on marketing, sales, services and support.

Teradata specializes in customer data, sales and marketing and back-office software. GE Aviation focuses on operations, network and asset management software.

The strategic pact will also bring together Teradata's analytics software with Predix, GE's industrial Internet of things platform. Think of Teradata as a structural data player combined with GE's unstructured information and digital twin capabilities.

Also: Qantas and GE develop app to cut carbon emissions

GE Transportation CEO Jamie Miller: Digital transformation requires a human touch

More on IoT: