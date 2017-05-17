Google bets on AI-first as computer vision, voice recognition, machine learning improve

Whether it's search, Google Assistant, Android, Gmail, Google Photos or Google Cloud Platform and its data centers the path to success for Google flows through two words: Artificial intelligence.

If there's one takeaway from Google I/O it's that CEO Sundar Pichai is pivoting the company to an AI-first orientation. Last year, Pichai outlined the AI theme, but this year Google's unifying theme is that artificial intelligence and machine learning has hit an infection rate.

"Computing is evolving again. We're moving from mobile first to AI-first. In an AI-first world we are thinking through all our products," explained Pichai. "We are building AI-first data centers. We are focused on applying AI to solving problems."

And yes AI is going to be learning how to build more AI applications.

The most common way this AI will become mainstream will be Google Assistant, which is now available on Apple's iPhone. Meanwhile, developers are utilizing more tools for AI. For enterprises, AI will be delivered via the Google Cloud Platform.

But Google's vision and voice recognition will also be the most common way to utilize AI and machine learning.

Indeed, the error rates for Google's computer vision and voice recognition technologies in the U.S. are impressive.



Here's why Google's approach to AI is notable:

Google realizes that the best AI is when you don't notice it as a separate technology silo.

The company understands scale and has a broad portfolio to embed AI.

And AI needs to be everywhere.

AI needs to solve problems like connecting to your Wi-Fi router by using computer vision to read the bar codes and numbers on the device.

Meanwhile, AI is going to largely be delivered through the cloud. In the enterprise, this reality means companies such as SAP are integrating with Google Cloud Platform.

Pichai plugged Google.ai, which highlights the technologies and tools to develop machine learning and AI applications.

What's next? More applications and use cases based on Google's AutoML, which uses neural networks to create more neural networks. The AI is learning to learn and Google is setting itself up for an AI-first architecture. "The results are promising," said Pichai.