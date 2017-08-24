Google Cloud adds firewall to App Engine

Google said it is adding a firewall to its Google Cloud Platform App Engine so developers can allow or deny requests by IP addresses and location. The firewall is designed to enable developers to test production apps with better security.

The beta of the Google App Engine firewall allows developers and administrators to set rules, specify IP addresses to block or allow and prioritize rules.

Google said the App Engine firewall will replace the need for code to limit app exposure. The App Engine firewall is available in the Google Cloud Console, App Engine Admin API or gcloud command line tool.

Developers can also test their rules to ensure certain IP addresses are blocked.

Here's a screen shot of the firewall console.

