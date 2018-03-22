Google confirms Pixel XL charging problem

Video: Google just can't seem to sell many Pixel phones, but it's not giving up

Google has confirmed that there is an issue with the original Google Pixel XL running Android Oreo 8.1 that causes it to momentarily overcharge. And a fix is incoming.

John McNulty, Head of Safety and Compliance Engineering for Google Consumer Hardware, confirmed the existence of the bug, gave assurances that a fix is coming, and reassured owners that the risk from this is low.

Thank you for submitting information on this bug. Our engineering team has verified a fix that will be rolling out in the coming weeks to prevent this from occurring. Tests run by our safety engineers have also confirmed that even if a momentary overcurrent draw of the kind described were to occur in normal-use conditions, it would not pose a safety hazard. In addition, Pixel XL was designed with multiple layers of safety protections to further prevent overheating: 1. the phone input circuit is designed to carry more than the observed level of current; 2. both the battery and the phone have multiple layers of protection to avoid battery and phone overheating and overcharging; 3. the in-box charger, as well as any third party chargers that meet safety industry standards (UL and similar), have overcurrent protection.

Personally, as long as I was using a quality charger, I wouldn't lose any sleep over this. I would, however, avoid using cheap, poor-quality chargers or power banks until Google pushes out this fix, since they could increase the risk of problems.

