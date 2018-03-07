Google Gboard for Android adds Chinese, Korean languages

Google Gboard for Android now supports Chinese, Korean, and roughly 300 other languages. (File photo)

Google on Tuesday updated its Gboard app for Android to support Chinese, Korean, and twenty other additional languages. Google said Gboard, its keyboard with Google Search built in, now supports over 300 language varieties to cover 74 percent of the world's population.

Gboard for Android's new language varieties will roll out worldwide in the coming days, Google said in a blog post. Traditional and simplified versions of Chinese will be supported.

Also included in Gboard's new languages are lesser-known languages like Manx and Maori. You can view the full list of supported languages on Google's support site.

Google says its Gboard for Android language update is now rolling out worldwide. (Image: Google)

In recent weeks, Google began testing version 7.0 of Gboard in beta where it added a redesigned interface for voice input, alongside unified emoji, GIF, and sticker search.

Gboard, also available for iOS, brings the ability to use gesture typing, insert GIFs, and share searches from the keyboard. It's enabled by default on some Android phones.