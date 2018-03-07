Google Lens arrives on every Android phone with Google Photos

Google on Monday said Google Lens, an app that uses artificial intelligence to identify objects using a phone's camera, is now rolling out to all Google Photos users on Android. Previously, Google Lens was only available for the Pixel lineup.
Google Lens' wider support is rolling out on a gradual basis, and everyone should have the update in the next few days, Google tweeted. During MWC in February, Google detailed the Lens app, which can scan a business card and turn it into a contact, will be more widely supported.
Google's aim for Lens is understanding what you're looking at and take actions based on that information. For example, you could launch the Google Photos app and point your phone at a flower and learn what kind of flower it is. Or you could point your phone at a restaurant and get contextual information such as its hours of operation.
Google said support is "coming soon" to the iOS version of Google Photos. It didn't provide any specific details.
Google Photos for Android is available through Google Play. On non-Pixel devices, Google Lens is missing Google Assistant support.
