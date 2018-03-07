Google Lens arrives on every Android phone with Google Photos

Here's how to start using Google Lens on any Android phone. Google Lens support in Google Photos on iOS will launch "soon."

By | | Topic: Mobility

Google on Monday said Google Lens, an app that uses artificial intelligence to identify objects using a phone's camera, is now rolling out to all Google Photos users on Android. Previously, Google Lens was only available for the Pixel lineup.

Google Lens' wider support is rolling out on a gradual basis, and everyone should have the update in the next few days, Google tweeted. During MWC in February, Google detailed the Lens app, which can scan a business card and turn it into a contact, will be more widely supported.

google-lens-android.png
Google Lens introduced at Google I/O 2017 is now available on every Android phone via the Google Photos app. (Image: Google)

Google's aim for Lens is understanding what you're looking at and take actions based on that information. For example, you could launch the Google Photos app and point your phone at a flower and learn what kind of flower it is. Or you could point your phone at a restaurant and get contextual information such as its hours of operation.

Google said support is "coming soon" to the iOS version of Google Photos. It didn't provide any specific details.

Google Photos for Android is available through Google Play. On non-Pixel devices, Google Lens is missing Google Assistant support.

Closer look at Google's Pixel 2, Pixel 2... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 21

See also:

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All