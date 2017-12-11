Google reveals which Android smartwatches will get Oreo

Image: Google

After announcing the rollout of Android 8.0 for Android Wear, Google has updated its support page to clarify which smartwatches will actually get the update.

The update will bring select watches up from the Nougat-based Android Wear 2.0. The Oreo version of Android Wear introduces a notification vibration strength setting, a touch lock button for wet conditions, support for new countries and new languages, and battery-saving tools.

Google notes that the Fossil Q Venture, LG Watch Sport, Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michal Kors Sofie, and Montblanc Summit have all got the Android Wear Oreo 8.0 update already.

According to Android Police, certain watches won't be getting the Oreo update, including the Asus ZenWatch 2 and 3, the first Fossil Q Founder, the second Moto 360 and 360 Sport, and the first Huawei Watch.

Google lists a further 25 Android smartwatch models that will get the update, but exact date of the update isn't known. Google suggests contacting vendors if the watch isn't listed on its support page.

Smartwatches that will eventually get the Oreo Android Wear update include:

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Gc Connect

Guess Connect

Huawei Watch 2

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

LG Watch Style

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

MIsfit Vapor

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Movado Connect

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

ZTE Quartz

