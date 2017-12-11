Google reveals which Android smartwatches will get Oreo

After announcing the rollout of Android 8.0 for Android Wear, Google has updated its support page to clarify which smartwatches will actually get the update.
The update will bring select watches up from the Nougat-based Android Wear 2.0. The Oreo version of Android Wear introduces a notification vibration strength setting, a touch lock button for wet conditions, support for new countries and new languages, and battery-saving tools.
Google notes that the Fossil Q Venture, LG Watch Sport, Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michal Kors Sofie, and Montblanc Summit have all got the Android Wear Oreo 8.0 update already.
According to Android Police, certain watches won't be getting the Oreo update, including the Asus ZenWatch 2 and 3, the first Fossil Q Founder, the second Moto 360 and 360 Sport, and the first Huawei Watch.
Google lists a further 25 Android smartwatch models that will get the update, but exact date of the update isn't known. Google suggests contacting vendors if the watch isn't listed on its support page.
Smartwatches that will eventually get the Oreo Android Wear update include:
- Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
- Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
- Diesel Full Guard
- Emporio Armani Connected
- Fossil Q Control
- Fossil Q Explorist
- Fossil Q Founder 2.0
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Gc Connect
- Guess Connect
- Huawei Watch 2
- Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
- LG Watch Style
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
- Michael Kors Access Dylan
- Michael Kors Access Grayson
- MIsfit Vapor
- Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
- Movado Connect
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
- Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
- ZTE Quartz
