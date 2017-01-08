HMD Global launches first Nokia-branded smartphone, exclusively for China

HMD Global is launching the first Nokia smartphone since the Finnish-based company was sold to Microsoft in 2014, after securing exclusive rights to the Nokia brand.

The 5.5-inch Nokia 6 will launch in early 2017, HMD Global announced on Saturday. It will only be available in China, as HMD said "it seeks to to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world."

The Nokia 6 and its 1920x1080 HD screen features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage alongside microSD support, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 8-megapixel front-camera, and 3,000mAh battery.

HMD has included the latest version of Android -- dubbed Nougat.

In December, Finland-based HMD secured the rights to Nokia brand on all phones and tablets. It's paying Nokia a royalty for use of the brand and patents.

"The Nokia 6 marks the first step in HMD's ambition to set a new standard in design, material quality and manufacturing innovation across every tier of its products by building on the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience," HMD Global said.

HMD said it's looking to launch more new products in the first half of the year. It plans to spend $500 million over the next three years to market its Nokia-branded smartphones and tablets.