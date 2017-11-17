How strong are iPhone X sales?

Apple has been oddly quiet when it comes to iPhone 8 and iPhone X sales. But there's plenty of third-party data that we can use to try to fill that vacuum.

Let's take a look at a couple of data points. First, mobile engagement platform Localytics sent ZDNet information on the iPhone X market share after two weeks. The company's data shows the iPhone X market share to be at 1.42 percent. To put that into some context, after two weeks the iPhone 7 hit 2.7 percent. However, remember that the iPhone X is competing against iPhone 8 sales, so this skews the market.

It's also worth noting that the iPhone market has grown substantially since the iPhone 7 was released, distorting the figures a bit in the favor of the iPhone X.

Another data source we have is collated by Mixpanel, which shows iPhone X adoption rapidly catching up with iPhone 8, which have adoption figures of 1.75 percent and 1.95 percent respectively, but lagging behind iPhone 8 plus adoption, which according to Mixpanel is at 2.49 percent.

While it's hard to draw concrete conclusions from third-party data, the tentative conclusions I'm coming to is that the combination of iPhone 8/8Plus and iPhone X are selling well, but what's hard to tell is how well they are selling compared to previous launches.

The fact that we've not had an Apple PR blitz telling us how awesome fast they are flying off the shelves suggest that the data may not be as good as Apple hoped it would be, and that the company is going wait until end of the quarter earnings to announce sales (by then it's likely that any supply shortages will have mostly worked themselves out).

